Trends :Gadar 2 Box OfficeSunny DeolSalman KhanSonali RautVivek Agnihotri
Home » Movies » Salman Khan Debuts New Look, SHAVES Off His Hair; Fans Think It's For Tere Naam 2

Salman Khan Debuts New Look, SHAVES Off His Hair; Fans Think It's For Tere Naam 2

Salman Khan sports a new look. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)
Salman Khan sports a new look. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: August 21, 2023, 07:23 IST

Mumbai, India

Advertisement

Salman Khan breaks the internet with his new look. Fans believe that it is for his next film.

Salman Khan left the internet in shock with his new look. On Sunday night, the Bollywood superstar was seen out and about with his team. While it appeared like a regular outing at first, the actor broke the internet by revealing his new hairdo. In videos shared by paparazzi, Salman was seen sporting an almost bald look, hinting that he is ready for his next film.

In the video, Salman was seen entering a starry gathering with his security team. The actor sported an all black look — a black shirt with a pair of black pants — for the night. The cameras went gaga over his new look. Although Salman remained tight-lipped about his new look, the haircut prompted speculations that he could be returning with Tere Naam 2.

“Tere naam 2 script ready," a fan said. “Tere Naam 2 is coming may be," added another. “Tere naam 2 coming soon🙌🙌" another social media user said. “Radhe bhaiya gae kam se 😂," a fourth comment read. “Bhai ka har look mast hai," a fifth fan wrote.

Advertisement

top videos
  • Karan Johar Hints At Reconciliation, Is Excited For Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'; But She's Scared

    • While fans will have to wait to know what Salman has up his sleeve, all we know is Salman is preparing for the release of Tiger 3. Co-starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, Salman will return as Tiger in the third installment of the film. Slated to release later this year, the film is rumoured to feature a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan as well.

    It is also reported that the superstar will reprise his role as Tiger for Siddharth Anand’s ‘Tiger vs Pathaan’. The film is believed to begin filming early next year. Apart from the Tiger series, it is also said that Salman will reunite with Sooraj Barjatya for a film titled Prem Ki Shaadi. Salman is yet to confirm the rumours.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Dishya SharmaDishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. Sh...Read More

    first published: August 21, 2023, 07:23 IST
    last updated: August 21, 2023, 07:23 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App