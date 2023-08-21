Salman Khan Debuts New Look, SHAVES Off His Hair; Fans Think It's For Tere Naam 2

Salman Khan left the internet in shock with his new look. On Sunday night, the Bollywood superstar was seen out and about with his team. While it appeared like a regular outing at first, the actor broke the internet by revealing his new hairdo. In videos shared by paparazzi, Salman was seen sporting an almost bald look, hinting that he is ready for his next film.

In the video, Salman was seen entering a starry gathering with his security team. The actor sported an all black look — a black shirt with a pair of black pants — for the night. The cameras went gaga over his new look. Although Salman remained tight-lipped about his new look, the haircut prompted speculations that he could be returning with Tere Naam 2.

“Tere naam 2 script ready," a fan said. “Tere Naam 2 is coming may be," added another. “Tere naam 2 coming soon🙌🙌" another social media user said. “Radhe bhaiya gae kam se 😂," a fourth comment read. “Bhai ka har look mast hai," a fifth fan wrote.