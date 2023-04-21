Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone Among Others Lose Twitter Blue Ticks; Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan First Review Declares The Action Film A Winner

Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Virat Kohli, and Pope, among others, have all lost their Twitter blue ticks. From Bollywood’s biggest stars to sports personalities and even the country’s biggest political party, BJP, have suffered the same fate thanks to Elon Musk. The legacy blue checkmarks were previously granted to journalists, public officials, and celebrities for free as a measure against impersonation and spam.

Salman Khan is making a comeback on the big screen after a haitus of four years with his action-packed drama, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which releases today. Directed by Farhad Samjhi, the film is loosely based on Ajith’s 2014 film Veeram and features an ensemble cast, including Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, Bhumika Chawla, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Palak Tiwari, Jassie Gill, and Siddharth Nigam.

Sanjay Mishra starrer satirical comedy Holy Cow directed by Sai Kabir and produced by Aaliya Siddiqui hit the screens in August last year. Based on the story of a Muslim man whose cow goes missing, it had a digital release on Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday (April 19). The film also has a cameo by Aaliya’s estranged husband, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. In an exclusive chat with News18, she thanks him for making time for her film and choosing to play a small part in it. “To play the part of a cop, we needed Nawaz and he knew that. He gave us his time and that’s how we cast him in the film," she says.

Superstar Mammootty’s mother and Dulquer Salmaan’s grandmother Fathima Ismail passed away on Friday, April 21. She was 93. She breathed her last at a private hospital in Kochi where she was admitted due to age-related ailments. She is survived by her five children, including actor Mammootty.

Jaya Bachchan does not enjoy a friendly relationship with the paparazzi and it is no secret. Videos of the actress-turned-politician expressing disappointment with the shutterbugs and even lashing out at them often make headlines. And here’s another such video.

