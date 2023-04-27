Salman Khan Effortlessly Nails Casual Attire In Latest Picture, Fans Call Him ‘Handsome Bhai’

Salman Khan has once again sent his fans into a frenzy with his latest casual look. The Bollywood superstar, who is currently on cloud nine after the success of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, shared a picture on his social media account. Fans are praising his look and called him ‘Handsome Bhai’.

In the picture, Salman Khan is seen sporting a yellow tee which he paired with a blue jacket. The actor also sported a cap to complete his look. As soon as he shared the picture, fans rushed to the comments section, complimenting the actor. While many called him ‘Handsome Bhai’, others praised him for his effortless style.

Tiger Zinda Hai actor has shared another picture in which he is seen wearing an all black outfit. He has captioned as, “Right before hosting #FilmfareAwards." Take a look at the picture here:

Salman is known for his unique fashion sense, and his fans eagerly wait for his latest looks. The actor has always been experimental with his fashion choices, and this casual look seems to have hit the right chord with his fans.

Apart from his style, Salman is also known for his acting prowess and his philanthropic work. The actor has a massive fan following all over the world, and his fans eagerly wait for his latest releases.

On the work front, Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is nearing Rs 100 crore mark at the box office. It also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, Jassie Gill, and Palak Tiwari. Recently, he also expressed his gratitude towards the fans and moviegoers on social media. He took to his Twitter handle, dropped a picture of himself and thanked fans for showering love on his latest release. “Thank u for all your love n support . Thank u , really appreciate it #KBKJ," he wrote. Next, Salman will be seen in Tiger 3 along with Katrina Kaif.

