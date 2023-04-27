Trends :Jiah Khan Case LiveCitadel ReviewSamantha Ruth PrabhuAR RehmanDunki SRK
Home » Movies » Salman Khan Effortlessly Nails Casual Attire In Latest Picture, Fans Call Him ‘Handsome Bhai’

Salman Khan Effortlessly Nails Casual Attire In Latest Picture, Fans Call Him ‘Handsome Bhai’

Salman Khan was recently seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film received mixed reviews from all.

Advertisement

Curated By: Akriti Anand

Edited By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: April 27, 2023, 21:46 IST

Mumbai, India

Salman Khan shares a new picture on his social handle. (Photo: Instagram)
Salman Khan shares a new picture on his social handle. (Photo: Instagram)

Salman Khan has once again sent his fans into a frenzy with his latest casual look. The Bollywood superstar, who is currently on cloud nine after the success of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, shared a picture on his social media account. Fans are praising his look and called him ‘Handsome Bhai’.

In the picture, Salman Khan is seen sporting a yellow tee which he paired with a blue jacket. The actor also sported a cap to complete his look. As soon as he shared the picture, fans rushed to the comments section, complimenting the actor. While many called him ‘Handsome Bhai’, others praised him for his effortless style.

Tiger Zinda Hai actor has shared another picture in which he is seen wearing an all black outfit. He has captioned as, “Right before hosting #FilmfareAwards." Take a look at the picture here:

Advertisement

Salman is known for his unique fashion sense, and his fans eagerly wait for his latest looks. The actor has always been experimental with his fashion choices, and this casual look seems to have hit the right chord with his fans.

RELATED NEWS

Apart from his style, Salman is also known for his acting prowess and his philanthropic work. The actor has a massive fan following all over the world, and his fans eagerly wait for his latest releases.

Advertisement

On the work front, Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is nearing Rs 100 crore mark at the box office. It also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, Jassie Gill, and Palak Tiwari. Recently, he also expressed his gratitude towards the fans and moviegoers on social media. He took to his Twitter handle, dropped a picture of himself and thanked fans for showering love on his latest release. “Thank u for all your love n support . Thank u , really appreciate it #KBKJ," he wrote. Next, Salman will be seen in Tiger 3 along with Katrina Kaif.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here

Follow us on

first published: April 27, 2023, 21:00 IST
last updated: April 27, 2023, 21:46 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+8PHOTOS

Nikki Tamboli Sets Internet Ablaze With Mermaid-inspired Photoshoot In Blue Gown, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures