Home » Movies » Salman Khan Flaunts His Chisselled Biceps In Stunning Pic As He Sends Holi Greetings; Check Here

Salman Khan Flaunts His Chisselled Biceps In Stunning Pic As He Sends Holi Greetings; Check Here

While Salman Khan awaits the the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, he sent out Holi wishes to his fans and well wishers.

Advertisement

Curated By: Aditi Giri

Edited By: Bhawna Arya

News18.com

Last Updated: March 07, 2023, 14:34 IST

Mumbai, India

Salman Khan will next be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.
Salman Khan will next be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

On the auspicious occasion of Holi, Salman Khan took to his social media handle to send Holi greetings to fans and well wishers. Sharing a candid photo of himself, he wrote, “Wishing ev1 a very Happy Holi…". The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actot looked all things dapper in a brown T shirt teamed with a hat.

Salman Khan enjoys a massive fan following. He recently had an extended cameo appearance in Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan. He was seen sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan for the same. Their on-screen appearance received the loudest cheer from fans and audiences in the theatres. The film has now minted over 1000 crores at the global box office. Pathaan also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles.

Advertisement

Meanwhile on the work front, Salman Khan will soon be seen in his highly anticipated next Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The makers have recently dropped a dance number Billi Billi from the film. Sharing the song on his Instagram handle, Salman wrote, “Hope this song makes u smile, dance n gives out positive energy.. #BilliBilli".

RELATED NEWS

In the music video, Salman Khan can be seen performing Bhangra as he also romances Pooja Hegde. The two leads are seen sharing electrifying chemistry shaking their legs to this peppy dance number. Salman looks dapper in formal as he sported a white shirt with black trousers and a blazer. Don’t forget to miss his uber-cool goggles. With this song, Salman once again proves that he is not just an actor but also a master of dance steps that no one else can carry out and with unmatched flamboyance, and someone who knows how to get his fans moving and grooving to his tunes.

Advertisement

A Salman Khan Films Production, produced by Salma Khan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action and romance. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will be a Zee Studios worldwide release.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Aditi GiriAditi Giri, Senior Sub-Editor at News18. She is a Bollywood and Biryani enthusia...Read More

first published: March 07, 2023, 14:30 IST
last updated: March 07, 2023, 14:34 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Shanaya Kapoor Is A Sight For Sore Eyes In Stylish Bikinis As She Holidays In Maldives, See Her Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Disha Patani Sets Internet On Fire In Bold Lingerie-inspired Bodysuit, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures