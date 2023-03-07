On the auspicious occasion of Holi, Salman Khan took to his social media handle to send Holi greetings to fans and well wishers. Sharing a candid photo of himself, he wrote, “Wishing ev1 a very Happy Holi…". The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actot looked all things dapper in a brown T shirt teamed with a hat.

Salman Khan enjoys a massive fan following. He recently had an extended cameo appearance in Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan. He was seen sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan for the same. Their on-screen appearance received the loudest cheer from fans and audiences in the theatres. The film has now minted over 1000 crores at the global box office. Pathaan also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile on the work front, Salman Khan will soon be seen in his highly anticipated next Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The makers have recently dropped a dance number Billi Billi from the film. Sharing the song on his Instagram handle, Salman wrote, “Hope this song makes u smile, dance n gives out positive energy.. #BilliBilli".

In the music video, Salman Khan can be seen performing Bhangra as he also romances Pooja Hegde. The two leads are seen sharing electrifying chemistry shaking their legs to this peppy dance number. Salman looks dapper in formal as he sported a white shirt with black trousers and a blazer. Don’t forget to miss his uber-cool goggles. With this song, Salman once again proves that he is not just an actor but also a master of dance steps that no one else can carry out and with unmatched flamboyance, and someone who knows how to get his fans moving and grooving to his tunes.

A Salman Khan Films Production, produced by Salma Khan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action and romance. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will be a Zee Studios worldwide release.

