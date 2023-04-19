Salman Khan Gets Another Death Threat, Rakhi Sawant Warned To 'Stay Out of Case'

Just two days ahead of his Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan release, Salman Khan has received a fresh death threat. Various media reports claimed that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has threatened to kill Khan once again via email. Not just this, but Rakhi Sawant has also been warned to ‘stay out of the matter’.

This comes almost a month after Rakhi Sawant came out in support of Salman Khan and shared a video on social media in which she was seen apologizing to the Bishnoi gang while doing sit-ups. “Main Salman Khan bhai ki taraf se Bishnoi samaj se maafi mangti hu. Mere Bhai Salman par buri nazar mat rakho. (I offer apologies to Bishnoi society on behalf of Salman Khan, please don’t say bad about him). Me kehti hu Salman Khan ek nek insan hai.. gareebi ka data hai, ek legend hai.. Salman Bhai ke lie dua karo, vo logo ke lie ittna karte hai.. me chahti hu Salman Bhai ke dushmano ki aakhe fut jae.. unnki yaadash Shakti khatam hojae.. me Allah se dua karti hu ke koi mere Salman bhai ke lie bura na soche," Rakhi had said.

Salman Khan has been on the radar of Lawrence Bishnoi for a long time now. Over the last few months, the actor has received multiple death threats. Earlier this month too, Salman received a phone call from one ‘Roki Bhai’ from Rajasthan’s Jodhpur who threatened to kill him on April 30. However, it was later reported that the call was made by a 16-year-old from Rajasthan’s Shahpur, who was then taken into custody.

In March this year, in an interview with ABP News, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi mentioned that the ‘goal of his life’ is to kill Salman Khan and added that the matter will end only after the actor apologises to the Bishnoi community for allegedly killing the blackbuck.

For the unversed, Bishnois believe that blackbucks are the reincarnation of their spiritual leader, Bhagwan Jambeshwar, also known as Jambaji.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan is currently gearing up for the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Salman Khan Films, the film also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Bhumika Chawla, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, and Palak Tiwari. It will hit theatres on April 21. Besides this, Salman also has Tiger 3 along with Katrina Kaif in his pipeline.

