Salman Khan Holds Cigarette While Hosting Bigg Boss OTT 2; Ranveer Singh Drops Pic With Deepika Padukone

Salman Khan appeared to smoke during the recent Bigg Boss OTT 2 Weekend Ka Vaar episode. On Saturday night, the actor made his way back on the sets of Bigg Boss OTT 2 to catch up on the week’s events in the Bigg Boss house and prepare contestants for elimination. Salman dressed in a formal outfit, wearing a fading blue shirt and pair of pants, and spoke to the contestants.

Ranveer Singh celebrated his 38th birthday on July 6. While his fellow colleagues and close friends showered him with love on social media, his wife, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, skipped sharing any lovey-dovey post for Ranveer Singh on his birthday. And, DeepVeer fans are a little heartbroken. However, Ranveer Singh has now thanked everyone and his gratitude post has his lady love in it.

OMG2 aka Oh My God 2 is set to release in August and the first teaser is set to release next week. The news was confirmed by Akshay Kumar. The actor took to Instagram and shared a small clip from the film along with the announcement that the OMG2 teaser will release on July 11, a day after Shah Rukh Khan drops the ‘preveu’ of Jawan.

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s much-awaited film Bawaal has been making the headlines for all the right reasons. Besides the fact that Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor will be sharing the screen space for the first time ever, the Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial will be premiering directly on a popular OTT platform across 200 countries. After releasing the teaser, the makers have finally unveiled the trailer of the highly anticipated romantic film Bawaal, as a prelude to the global premiere of the film at a grand event held aboard the magnificent Queen Elizabeth II in Dubai.

