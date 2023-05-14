Salman Khan Hugs And Kisses Mom Salma Khan As He Celebrates Mother's Day; See Pic

Salman Khan shares a strong bond with his mother, Salma Khan. He has often expressed his love and affection for her in various interviews and public appearances. Salman considers his mother as his pillar of strength and credits her for his success. On Mother’s Day today, the superstar, who is back from Kolkata after a concert, shared a picture with her mother on Instagram.

Taking to his social media, Salman shared two heartening pictures with his mother – one in which he is hugging her and one, in which he’s affectionately kissing her – to mark the special day. “Mummyyyyyyyyyyy #HappyMothersDay," he captioned the post. Check it out here:

Advertisement

Salman has a deep attachment to his mother and has often expressed his affection towards her. In an earlier interview, he shared childhood memories of clinging to his mother’s pallu and chasing after her when she went out. “As a child I remember, when mom used to go out, I used to hold on to her pallu and run behind her crying. I had another habit, mom used to feed me yellow daal and chawal. I stopped eating that the day that she stopped feeding me that with her own hands," he had said.

Back in 2022, Salman took to Instagram to share a heartfelt selfie of himself lying on his mother Salma’s lap. Salman captioned it, “Maa ki godh …. Jannat (Mother’s lap is Heaven)."

On the work front, Salman is currently shooting for his upcoming film, Tiger 3. The film is directed by Maneesh Sharma and has Katrina Kaif as the female lead. He also made a cameo appearance in the hit film Pathaan. Reportedly, it has been found that YRF is also working on a film that would have Tiger against Pathaan.