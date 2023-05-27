Salman Khan HUGS Vicky Kaushal Day After His Security Pushed Latter Away; Video Goes Viral

A day after Salman Khan’s security team pushed Vicky Kaushal away, the Tiger 3 actor was seen hugging the latter at the IIFA Awards 2023. A video of the same has surfaced online.

In the viral clip, Salman Khan can be seen walking on the Green Carpet of IIFA 2023. This time too, he was surrounded by his security team. However, the Tiger 3 actor noticed Vicky Kaushal standing aside, walked upto him and hugged him. Even Salman’s bodyguard Shera shook hand with Vicky. Watch the video here:

This comes a day after a video surfaced online in which Vicky Kaushal was seen taking selfies with his fans when Salman passed by with his security. While Vicky tried going up to Salman to greet him, the latter’s security pushed him away and did not let him meet the Tiger 3 star. The video had left Vicky Kaushal’s fans disappointed with a section of netizens calling Salman “rude".

However, later, Vicky also reacted to the viral clip and argued that things might not be as they seem in the video and therefore there is no point talking about it. “A lot of times there is unnecessary chatter about things. There’s no point about it. Things don’t actually are as they seem in the video. There is no point in talking about that," Vicky said.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan recently revealed that he wrapped up the shoot of his much-awaited movie, Tiger 3. The superstar was speaking at the IIFA Awards 2023 press conference on Thursday in Abu Dhabi. “Last night, I was shooting for Tiger (Tiger 3) and I have completed Tiger 3. Now you will get to see Tiger on Diwali, inshallah. It was a very hectic shoot, it was good though," he said.

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal will soon be seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke along with Sara Ali Khan. The film marks their first collaboration together. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Studios and is directed by Laxman Utekar. The film is scheduled to release on June 2, 2023.