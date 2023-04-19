Salman Khan In Talks With Karan Johar For a Big-Budget Eid 2024 Release? Know Here

Salman Khan is all set to entertain the audience on Eid this year with his much-awaited Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. While everyone is eagerly waiting for the film, it has now been reported that the Bollywood superstar is already planning a ‘big-budget entertainer’ for the next year’s Eid.

Yes, you read it right. If reports are to be believed, Salman Khan is planning to team up with Karan Johar for a movie that they are planning to release on Eid 2024. Reportedly, it will be a ‘big budget entertainer’. However, not many details about the film-in-discussion are known as of now.

If Salman and KJo come together for this movie, it will mark their reunion after a gap of 25 years. The two last worked together in Karan Johar’s 1998 directorial Kuch Kuch Hota Hai which also starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji in the lead.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is currently gearing up for the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Salman Khan Films, the film also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Bhumika Chawla, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, and Palak Tiwari. It will hit theatres on April 21. Besides this, Salman also has Tiger 3 along with Katrina Kaif in his pipeline.

Salman will soon be collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan for the much-awaited, Tiger Vs Pathaan. Reportedly, Jason Momoa of the Aquaman and Game of Thrones fame has been roped in for the film. However, recently, a source close to YRF told Bollywood Hungama that Aditya Chopra is choosing to remain tight-lipped about it because he is enjoying the rumours. “I think Adi (Aditya Chopra) is enjoying all the speculation. Please note, there has been no official announcement on Tiger Vs Pathaan or War 2. But the speculation has been gathering momentum. They are being neither confirmed nor denied from any source at Yash Raj Films. The curiosity is on the healthy side. If and when it crosses limits, there will be a denial," the source said.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here