Salman Khan Is Taking BREAK from Eid Releases After Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Underperformed at Box Office?

Post Salman Khan’s movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, it seems the superstar now plans to take a slight break for reflecting on his future projects. In the past, fans have witnessed him deliver blockbuster hits during the festive occasion of Eid including Sultan, Wanted and Ek Tha Tiger among others. Though his charm continues to flock movie buffs to theatres, a couple of his latest Eid offerings have faced a slight decline in racking up big numbers at the box office. After Tubelight, Bharat, and Radhe, Salman Khan used the remake formula while also launching multiple newcomers to raise the anticipation for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. However, it also underperformed at the box office.

Now, if a report by ETimes is to be believed, Salman Khan is currently in a ‘retrospective mood’ about his projects. Reportedly, the actor has been offered six films but he is ‘refraining’ from signing any of them. It is suggested that Salman is currently waiting for the release of Tiger 3 and it is only after its release that Khan might decide his future projects. However, if this comes out to be true, it might also mean that Salman will not have any movie lined up for Eid 2024. It is important to note, the superstar has neither confirmed nor denied the rumours yet.

This also comes amidst the buzz of the actor’s highly-anticipated reunion with filmmaker Karan Johar. Just days ago, a report by Bollywood Hungama claimed the two biggies have already booked their new venture for Eid 2024. While the talks are underway, the portal’s source hinted the only thing left to do is to officially seal the deal. Later, Salman also confirmed in the recent episode of Aap Ki Adalat that KJo approached him for a film. If the two collaborate, they will be seen working together after 25 years. Salman Khan made a cameo as Aman Mehra in the filmmaker’s hit romantic flick Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Meanwhile, after Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of the third instalment in the Tiger franchise alongside Katrina Kaif. Actor Emraan Hashmi is the new addition to his spy movies. The upcoming actioner is all set to hit the big screens in the month of November.

