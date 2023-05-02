Salman Khan On Arbaaz And Sohail’s Failed Marriages: 'Now, They Listen To Me'

Salman Khan’s quick wit and humorous demeanour both on and off the screen never fail to entertain his fans. Salman Khan made a guest appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, where he had a lighthearted interaction with the host, Kapil Sharma. During the show, Salman Khan made a humorous comment seemingly at his brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan’s divorces. His candid remark was met with great laughter from the audience.

Kapil Sharma asked the actor if his brothers, Arbaaz and Sohail, had advised him to get married after watching the trailer of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Salman’s response was a cheeky remark, “In fact, they don’t listen to me…" which elicited laughter from the audience and Kapil. He then added, “Now they listen to me…" making the audience roar with laughter once again. The clip from the show has since gone viral on social media, with fans of the actor appreciating his sense of humour.

Arbaaz Khan was previously married to Malaika Arora. But the actors parted ways in 2017. They now co-parent their son, Arhaan Khan. Arbaaz is now in a relationship with Giorgia Andriani, while Malaika Arora is with Arjun Kapoor. Salman Khan’s younger brother, Sohail Khan was married to Seema Sajdeh, who last appeared on the popular Netflix reality show, The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. The couple separated last year, and they co-parent two sons Nirvan and Yohan.

Salman Khan has been making waves in the film industry with his recent cameo appearances. The superstar delighted fans with his performance in the Telugu political thriller, GodFather, in which he shared the screen with Megastar Chiranjeevi. He also made a special appearance in Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, which marked SRK’s highly-anticipated comeback to the big screen after a five-year hiatus. Salman Khan’s presence in these films has been highly appreciated by audiences and has added to the anticipation for his upcoming projects.

More recently, his latest film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, and Palak Tiwari, among others, was released to an overwhelming response from audiences. His upcoming project includes YRF’s Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif, with a special cameo appearance by Shah Rukh Khan. The film is directed by Maneesh Sharma and is slated to release on Diwali in 2023.

