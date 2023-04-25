Trends :AR RehmanDunki SRKSalman Aishwarya Samantha Ruth PrabhuPoonam Pandey
Salman Khan Jokes With Fan In Dubai In Viral Video; Says 'Apki Patni hain? Meri Nehi Hain...'

Salman Khan was captured having a great time interacting with his fans in Dubai.

Curated By: Shreyanka Mazumdar

News18.com

Last Updated: April 25, 2023, 13:33 IST

Mumbai, India

Salman Khan is currently in Dubai.
Post the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan headed to Dubai to celebrate Eid and attend an event. Last week, the actor took to his social media to share a clip and shared, “See you on 24th April at Float Dubai! Exclusively for VKR Entertainment You can’t miss the biggest EID Celebration!"

Both Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh were spotted at Mumbai airport in casual attire. Salman Khan was wearing a grey shirt and blue jeans, while Ranveer Singh opted for an all-black outfit. Producer Raghav Sharma, who was also present, shared a selfie with the two actors aboard the flight to Dubai. “Off to Dubai with my favourites," he captioned the post. Salman was also spotted at Dubai Mall, strolling around in a blue checked shirt, flanked by his security personnel.

Now, a video has emerged on the internet wherein Salman can be seen interacting with his fans at an event. During the event, fans of the star expressed their love for him and shrieked ‘I love you’. To this, he responded, “Jab ladhkiya itne shiddat se I love You bolti hai toh ghabrahat hoti hai (When women profess love with such sincerity, I feel nervous). He even went on to joke with a fan asked, “Apki patni hai? (Do you have a spouse?)" and on being told yes, said, “Meri nehi hai". Check out the video:

Salman also took to socal media to share a picture with his team and captioned it, “God’s been kind".

Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan" has been doing well at the box office, with Salman and Pooja’s on-screen chemistry receiving love from the audience. Salman Khan is now gearing up for his next project, “Tiger 3," which also features Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in pivotal roles. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, “Tiger 3" is slated to release on Diwali 2023.

first published: April 25, 2023, 13:33 IST
last updated: April 25, 2023, 13:33 IST
