Salman Khan, Karan Johar And Shershah Director Vishnu Vardhan To Unite For A Film? Here's What We Know

Lights, camera, action! Salman Khan’s latest cinematic masterpiece has hit the silver screen, and it’s already making waves. As the world waits with bated breath for the verdict on his Eid offering, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, trade analysts have reported a “big, fat total" box office collection in the first few initial days alone. And Salman Khan looks keen on keeping the momentum with Tiger 3 releasing later this year. Not only that, if a recent report were to be believed, Salman Khan might be eyeing Eid 2024 as the occasion to release another film but this time in association with the Shershah director Vishnu Vardhan and Karan Johar Dharma Productions.

According to a source close to the entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama, “Talks between the two have been going on for a while; in fact, the latest update is that Shershaah director Vishnu Vardhan has apparently been finalized to direct the venture. Though the proverbial dotted line is yet to be signed between all concerned parties, progress has been steady."

The source shared, “The film will see Salman Khan and Karan Johar coming together after a gap of 25 years, though there were reports that the actor had signed on for Shuddhi, the venture never really panned out. Given this fact, and of course the fact that the venture would release on Eid, the makers are sure to pull out all stops to ensure its grandeur."

It also added, “Eid has now become synonymous with the release of a Salman Khan film. It has become a ritual of sorts. This film is being planned for release on Eid 2024. And to ensure its massy appeal and entertainment value who better than Vishnu Vardhan, who has not only directed Shershaah but has in the past given us some rather entertaining films in the south industry."

On the work front, Salman was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film is inching towards Rs 100 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan registers its first noticeable drop [39.82%], after the #Eid period… The mass pockets continue to dominate, but metros register a sharp decline… Eyes ₹ 93 cr [+/-] total in Week 1… Fri 15.81 cr, Sat 25.75 cr, Sun 26.61 cr, Mon 10.17 cr, Tue 6.12 cr. Total: ₹ 84.46 cr. #India biz."

