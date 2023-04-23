Salman Khan Loans His Iconic Bracelet To Aamir Khan on Eid But He Returns Bhai's Lucky Charm; Watch

Salman Khan’s rare gesture towards Aamir Khan is winning hearts. On Saturday night, the Laal Singh Chaddha star was spotted making his way to Salman’s sister Arpita Khan’s Eid party in Mumbai. Dressed in simple attire, Aamir was seen smiling and posing for the cameras before he joined Bollywood stars for the special party. While fans lauded him for keeping it simple, many noticed that Aamir was wearing Salman’s lucky bracelet.

Many took to the comments section of the videos to point out that Aamir was wearing Salman’s iconic bracelet. “Salman bhai ka braclet kal se aamir bhai ne pahna hua hai, bhai ke hath mai aaj jab balcony mai aaye tab bhi nhi tha aur yaha bhi nhi tha 🙌" a user wrote. “The bracelet reminds me of when joey gifts chandler a bracelet. I like that aamir doesnt care for brands and show off. I respect him for that. Its just that in normal clothes also he can choose much better than this," a user wrote on Reddit.

On his way out, Aamir was seen sans the bracelet, prompting everyone to believe that Salman loaned the bracelet for only a day. Aamir was spotted posing with Kartik Aaryan minus the bracelet. “Seems he took the bracelet the lucky charm for one day and returned back to Salman," a fan speculated. "

It is likely that Salman lent the bracelet when the duo met on the eve of Eid. On Friday night, Salman took to Instagram and shared a picture in which both of them were seen posing together. Salman wished fans ‘Chand Mubarak’. Fans were happy to see the Andaz Apna Apna stars reunite on the occasion of Eid.

