Salman Khan Makes Dashing Entry in Pathani Suit at Baba Siddique’s Party Amid Death Threats; Watch

Salman Khan is on a roll lately. With his film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan only a few days away from its big release, the actor maintained the ritual of attending Baba Siddique’s Iftaar party despite the death threats made against him recently. Salman Khan arrived right after his father Salim Khan and sister Arpita Khan and brother-in-law Ayush Sharma made an appearance.

On Sunday, a popular paparazzo handle shared the clip on their timeline that showed Salman Khan entering the premises and posing on the red carpet. Sporting a suave black coloured Pathani Kurta, the Ek Tha Tiger actor looked dashing as ever when he posed and smiled for the camera.

Reacting to the clip, one of the fans wrote,

“Looking so good(with fire emoji)". Another one commented, “Super handsome(with fire emoji)". Someone else said, “Salman Khan × Black Pathaani combination (black heart emoji)". A fan stated, “His dressing sense is always perfect!"

After a hiatus of four years, Salman Khan is all set to make a comeback to the big screen on Eid with the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film marks his return to theatres on Eid. The last time he had an Eid release was in 2019 with Bharat. With a star-studded cast and a promising storyline, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has generated a lot of buzz among Salman Khan’s fans who are eagerly waiting for the film’s release.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is slated to release on April 21, on the occasion of Eid. The film also stars Shehnaaz Gill, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar in pivotal roles. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the movie boasts of a lot of action, romance and family drama.

