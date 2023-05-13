Salman Khan Meets Mamata Banerjee Amid High Security, Greets Media Outside CM's House; Watch

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Saturday met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata ahead of his concert which is set to take at the East Bengal Club ground later in the evening. The meeting took place at Banerjee’s residence at Kalighat. This visit to Kolkata has come amid a security threat to Salman. Fans are well-aware that the Bollywood superstar has received death threats this year, resulting in tightened security.

Salman waved at the media photographers stationed outside Banerjee’s house as he got down from his car. He was joined by his bodyguard Shera. The actor received a warm welcome from the CM. The two also posed together for the photographers. Salman opted for a casual half sleeves shirt and a pair of jeans for his meeting with the CM.

Salman Khan landed in Kolkata’s Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport on Friday evening for his Da-Bangg tour. He was accompanied by Jacqueline Fernandez, Prabhu Deva, and Aayush Sharma. Salman’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-star Pooja Hegde is also expected to participate at the concert.

According to reports by ABP News, the organisers had previously stated that they were receiving assistance from the West Bengal government and top police officials to ensure the safety of the performers. While they did not disclose specific details regarding the measures being taken, they assured fans that everything would be taken care of properly.

Reacting to the death threats on Aap Ki Adalat recently, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan star acknowledged the necessity of the security measures, stating that “security is better than insecurity." However, he also expressed frustration at the inconvenience caused to his fans and others on the road due to the presence of security personnel.

On the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in Tiger 3 co-starring Katrina Kaif. The action thriller is the third installment from the Tiger franchise.