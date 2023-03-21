Salim Khan Getting Sleepless Nights Over Salman Khan Threat Case, Reveals Actor's Family Friend

After the Lawrence Bishnoi gang delivered yet another threat to Bollywood actor Salman Khan, his security was beefed up and the actor left Mumbai for some time. His family also advised him to cut down on his outdoor activities. Now, Salman Khan’s friend says that the actor is taking the threat in the most casual manner.

“Salman is taking the threat most casually… or maybe he is acting casual so that his parents do not get worried. The best part of this family’s hum-saath-saath-hain rule is that no one shows his or her true apprehensions. So outwardly Salim saab (Salman’s father Salim Khan) is keeping very calm and cool. But the entire family knows Salim saab is getting sleepless nights over the threat," ETimes quoted a close family friend as saying.

The source continued, “Salman feels the more attention he pays to the threat, the more the attention-seeker will feel he has succeeded in doing what he wanted. Besides, Salman is a fatalist. Jo jab hona hoga tab hoga (what has to happen will happen when it has to happen). However due to family pressure he has cut down on all outings except for the post-production work of his Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which cannot be delayed."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Salman Khan’s security has been beefed up after the actor received a mail threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Two APIs and four constables have been deployed outside the Bollywood superstar’s residence and a police jeep has also been deployed.

Apart from that, he has his Y security and a bulletproof car. The threat refers to a recent interview that Bishnoi gave from Tihar jail, where he claimed that his life mission was to bump off the actor, reported Indian Express. According to the FIR filed against Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar and Rohit Brar, the email was sent from the ID of one Mohit Garg. It stated that Goldy Brar wanted to talk to Salman. Referring to the interview, he stated in the mail that if the actor wants to close the matter then he needs to talk to them.

Read all the Latest Movies News here