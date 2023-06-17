Salman Khan Oozes Swag in New Bigg Boss OTT 2 Pic; Fans Call Him ‘Dashing Bhaijaan’

Bollywood’s Bhaijaan Salman Khan is all set to host the second season of Bigg Boss OTT. Bigg Boss OTT is dubbed as one of the most entertaining reality TV shows. With constant fights, interesting tasks, unusual dynamics, and changing loyalties, the show manages to keep viewers glued to their mobile screens. Having said that, the Tiger 3 actor recently shared a photo from the sets.

In the photo, Salman looked all things dapper in a navy blue T-shirt which he teamed with a blue jacket. He paired it with a pair of denim jeans and completed his look with black tinted shades. He stood against the backdrop of the ‘BB’ from Bigg Boss sets.

Fans cheered for Salman in the comment section. One of them wrote, ‘Dashing bhaijaan #salmankhan 🔥❤️’. The official handle of Jio Cinema wrote, ‘One Boss waiting for another😎.’ ‘Bhai ka swag>> pure Bollywood ka swag 😎,’ read another one.

Have a look at the photos:

The grand premiere of the second season of the digital version will be held on Saturday, June 17. This is a 24/7 non-stop show which also features an hour-long episode released on a daily basis. The new episodes will begin streaming at 9 pm every day since the premiere.