Salman Khan Oozes Swag, Shehnaaz Gill Blows Kisses at Eid Party; Kangana Ranaut, Kartik Aaryan Attend

Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan hosted an Eid party in town. Katrina Kaif, Kartik Aaryan, Kangana Ranaut and many celebs attended the bash.

Curated By: Aditi Giri

News18.com

Last Updated: April 23, 2023, 08:51 IST

Mumbai, India

Shehnaaz Gill, Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut and Kartik Aaryan attend Eid party in town. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Shehnaaz Gill, Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut and Kartik Aaryan attend Eid party in town. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Looks like Saturday night was no less than a star-studded affair in BTown. On the auspicious occasion of Eid, several celebrities gathered in town for an Eid party at Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma’s house. The Eid bash hosted by Salman Khan’s sister is an annual starry night that fans look forward to. From Salman, Kangana Ranaut, Katrina Kaif, and Kartik Aaryan to Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari, and Shehnaaz Gill, the party was attended by many Bollywood stars.

Salman Khan, who recently starred in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, looked all smart and suave in a black shirt teamed with black trousers. He waved at the paparazzi, as they captured him. The actor made a swag-packed enter and wished the paparazzi on the occasion of Eid.

Salman Khan looked dapper in black. Photo: (Viral Bhayani)

Suniel Shetty too graced the event in a co-ord set.

Suniel Shetty arrived in style for the Eid Party. Photo: Viral Bhayani

Kartik Aaryan greeted the paparazzi at the party. He looked dapper in black.

Kartik Aaryan arrives for the Eid party in town. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ayushmann Khurrana arrived for the Eid party with wife Tahira Kashyap. While Ayushmann looked elegant in a kurta, Tahira looked the prettiest in a saree.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap wear their brightest smiles for the paparazzi. (Photo : Viral Bhayani)

Disha Patani, Palak Tiwari, Shehnaaz Gill, Kangana Ranaut, Katrina Kaif along with sister Isabelle Kaif set their best fashion foot forward for the night. Shehnaaz was also seen wishing the paparazzi and blowing a kiss at them before making her way into the party.

Disha Patani looked glamorous in green. (Photo : Viral Bhayani)

Palak Tiwari made her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Isabelle Kaif looked dreamy in white. (Photo : Viral Bhayani)

Ibrahim Ali Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Anil Kapoor, and Arbaaz Khan also glammed up the night.

Anil Kapoor arrived for Arpita Khan’s Eid Party. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Maniesh Malhotra got captured in town. (Photo : Viral Bhayani)

Arbaaz Khan looked all things stylish in a kurta for Eid party. (Photo : Viral Bhayani)

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia glam up the night in shades of black and blue. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan hosted a glamorous Eid party in town.

Before making his way to the party, Salman was seen greeting fans from the balcony of his home in Bandra. The actor was joined by his father, Salim Khan. Meanwhile, fans missed Shah Rukh Khan at the bash.

first published: April 23, 2023, 08:51 IST
last updated: April 23, 2023, 08:51 IST
