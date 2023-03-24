Telugu superstar Allu Arjun’s pan-India film Pushpa: The Rise was a mega success. Allu Arjun’s performance, swag, dialogues and dance moves took the nation by storm and gave birth to several viral memes. It’s now being reported that after the phenomenal success of Pushpa, the makers are planning to cast either Salman Khan or Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo for Pushpa: The Rule.

As per a report in Siasat.com, a major Bollywood A-lister may join Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2. The report suggests that one of the biggest Khans (either Salman Khan or Shah Rukh Khan) will be seen playing cameo in Pushpa 2. The makers are also reportedly considering Ajay Devgn’s name for this role. An official confirmation regarding the same is still awaited.

Earlier it was reported that Allu Arjun initially demanded Rs 150 crores for the film, but the deal was eventually agreed upon at Rs 125 crores. The actor is apparently confident about the mega success of his next movie and that it will gross more than the nationwide blockbusters Baahubali 2 and KGF 2. He is certain that Pushpa 2 will shatter all box office records. Pushpa 2 will also star Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is all set to star in a big-budget movie backed by filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga and top Bollywood film producer Bhushan Kumar. The movie under this association will be produced by T-Series Films Production and Bhadrakali Pictures.

Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Shiv Chanana, Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Allu Arjun recently met to formalise this huge collaboration. Headlined by Allu Arjun, the filming of the project will commence right after the wrap up of Sandeep Vanga’s Spirit which is also produced by T-Series Films Production. The plot is currently under wraps.

This comes after Allu Arjun reportedly rejected a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan. It was reported that director Atlee, who is helming Jawan, had reached out to the Pushpa actor with a small but crucial part in the film. However, Allu Arjun has reportedly turned down the offer due to numerous reasons, one of which is Pushpa 2.

