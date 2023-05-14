Salman Khan Performs On Jumme Ki Raat, Swag Se Swagat To A packed Auditorium in Kolkata; Watch

As part of his ongoing Dabangg Reloaded tour, Salman Khan graced the stage in Kolkata on Saturday, delivering a memorable performance that left Kolkata fans enthralled. Following the event, the actor took to his social media platform to express his heartfelt appreciation for the people of Kolkata, acknowledging their overwhelming response and unwavering support. Salman Khan’s gratitude towards the enthusiastic fans of Kolkata was evident as he expressed his gratitude for the unforgettable experience. The show in The City of Joy proved to be an electrifying Bollywood concert that left fans in awe. With Salman’s dance moves and high-energy performances, the atmosphere was electric! The packed auditorium went wild with excitement, showing their love for the superstar.

From shaking a leg to Yentamma from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan to dancing with Maniesh Paul on Nach Punjaban

from the latter’s film Jugjugg Jeeyo – Salman set the stage on fire. The concert wrapped up on a high with Salman dancing to the chartbuster Swag Se Swagat from Ek Tha Tiger. Not just rcent hits, Salman also performed to one of his biggest hits from the 90s – Didi, tera dewar deewana – from Hum Apke Hain Kaun.

Salman and Sonakshi also took to stage to perform on Tere Mast Mast Do Nain from Dabangg. Sonakshi wore a quintessential Bengali white and red saree, while Salman performed in his Chulbul Pandey avatar.

On the other hand, Salman and Jacqueline Fernandez set the stage on fire with Jumme ki Raat from Kick. Check out the video here:

A viral video featuring Salman Khan and his niece Ayat Sharma dancing together has captured the internet’s attention. The footage, seemingly filmed before Salman’s performance during the Da-Bangg tour in Kolkata, showcases the superstar uncle bonding with Ayat through an impromptu dance routine. Salman looks dashing in a glamorous tuxedo, while Ayat steals hearts with her adorable dress. Filmed backstage, the duo can be seen grooving and dancing from one corner of the room to another. The video has garnered immense love from fans, who flooded the comments section with affectionate messages for Salman and Ayat.