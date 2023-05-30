Salman Khan Pledges To Donate Bone Marrow To A Little Girl In Old Video; Says 'If It Matches, It's Hers...'

Not just films, Salman Khan has indeed come a long way with his philanthropic deeds as well. Back in 2010, Salman pledged to donate his bone marrow to a young girl named Pooja, who urgently required a transplant. This act of kindness came through shortly after Salman’s pledge to the Marrow Donor Registry, India, where he expressed his willingness to donate his bone marrow whenever the need arose.

Cut to 2023 and a video of him committing to a fan to the same is going viral. The clip is from an event, where a heartfelt request was made to Salman Khan by a fan regarding his daughter’s serious blood disease and the need for a bone marrow transplant. The fan asked everyone in the audience to register in the bone marrow registry, emphasising that it is a simple process. The fan suggested visiting Allurwar Hospital for assistance in registering. In response, Salman Khan graciously said, “Sure, done, dear. I mean, because I have already tested my bone marrow. I don’t know if it matches or if it’s compatible with hers, but if it does, it’s all yours. It’s all hers."

Salman’s close friend, actor Suniel Shetty had once shared, “I still remember someone was calling him again and again, he went and I asked where was he going but he didn’t tell me. He said I have work I will be back when I got to know later, he had gone to test his bone marrow for a kid who was suffering from bone marrow cancer and that is the most painful test as far as I know. He didn’t even tell me, He left, got tested came back, and joined also. What all he has given for people, I am not talking about material things at all."

Salman will be next seen in Tiger 3.