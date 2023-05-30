Salman Khan Questions Being Tagged 'Bad Guy' In Viral Video, Says 'If I Was...'; Watch

An old video of Salman Khan has surfaced online in which the actor can be seen questioning being tagged as a ‘bag guy’. The viral clip is from a 2005 interview in which the Bollywood superstar argues that if he is so ‘short-tempered’, he should be involved into fights almost everyday.

“If I was such a bad guy, if I was so weird and so short-tempered, I should have been getting fight every single day. I shouldn’t had any friends around because you are your worst with best with your friends, with your servants, with the people, your staff. They have all been with me since years before I became a movie star or anything, they have all been there. So does that make me such a bad person? Because one particular gentelman does not have access to me, it is his problem," Salman says.

Soon after the video re-surfaced on social media, several fans reacted to it and jumped in support of Salman Khan. “You’re not a bad person ppl don’t understand you that’s tha problem their problem," one of the fans wrote. “I agree with him. Who says that one is bad because they r not friends with one or two or even a group of people?" another comment read.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan recently revealed that he wrapped up the shoot of his much-awaited movie, Tiger 3. The superstar was speaking at the IIFA Awards 2023 press conference last week in Abu Dhabi when he shared the same. “Last night, I was shooting for Tiger (Tiger 3) and I have completed Tiger 3. Now you will get to see Tiger on Diwali, inshallah. It was a very hectic shoot, it was good though," he said.

Besides this, Salman Khan has also replaced Karan Johar and will soon be hosting the second season of Bigg Boss OTT.