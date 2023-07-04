Salman Khan 'Reaches Out' to Bhansali After Clash On Inshallah Set: 'No More Film With Strugglers'

Salman Khan has reportedly reached out to Sanjay Leela Bhansali after the failure of his last movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Rumours are rife that Salman Khan wants to experiment with his image and work on fresh subjects instead of usual action films.

As per a report in KoiMoi.com, Salman, who is known for his big heart, has also decided to stop doing films as “a goodwill gesture or overloading the cast with favour-seeking strugglers." The actor is reportedly look for “the right scripts".

“And by right, I don’t mean action-packed or drama-driven. It has to be something Salman hasn’t done before, preferably something that is relevant and yet personal," a very close friend of Salman told the portal.

Advertisement

Salman will apparently not do a film for family and friends either. “No more home productions with his brothers as director or carpeting a film with favour-seeking strugglers, as he did in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan," the friend added.

The friend further revealed that Salman has contacted Bhansali after their massive “showdown" on the sets of Inshallah. “Salman has reached out to Bhansali. Inshallah was a brilliant love story, very fresh and audacious. It is something Salman would like to try at this point in his career," the friend said.