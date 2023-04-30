Salman Khan Reacts To Blackbuck Case For The FIRST Time, Says 'Jo Bhi Decision Aaega...'

Salman Khan has reacted to the Blackbuck poaching case for the first time. In a recent interview, the actor was asked about the same when he mentioned that he has full faith in the Indian judiciary and added that whatever the decision will be, he will accept it.

“I don’t know what this is. I seriously don’t know. Our judiciary is very capable. It will decide. Our judges will decide. Whatever the decision will be, we will accept it. Bring it on," Salman told India TV in a recent episode of Aap Ki Adalat.

For the unversed, Salman Khan was accused of hunting down Chinkaras at Bawad in Mathania near Jodhpur in September 1998 during the shooting of his movie Hum Saath Saath Hain. A complaint against the actor was filed by the members of the Bishnoi community. Bishnois believe that blackbucks are the reincarnation of their spiritual leader, Bhagwan Jambeshwar, also known as Jambaji.

Advertisement

Khan was also arrested the same year but was later granted bail. It was in July 2016 that Salman was acquitted by the Rajasthan High Court in the case. The High Court had said that there was no evidence against Khan. However, the Rajasthan government later filed an appeal in the Supreme Court against the high court’s decision.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan was recently seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film hit theatres on April 21 and received mixed reviews from all. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Shehnaaz Gill, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar in pivotal roles. Next, Salman will soon be seen in Tiger 3. It is scheduled to hit the screens in November 2023. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 will see Salman and Katrina Kaif return with their spy avatars.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here