Salman Khan Receives Death Threat Again; Karan Tacker Not Participating In Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

A picture of Disha Patani, who has been shooting in Varanasi, has gone viral and captured the fancy of netizens. Disha can be seen wearing a pair of black jeans and a crop top that she covered with a shawl. While netizens are loving this side to the otherwise sexy Disha, many have been brutally trolling her.

READ MORE: Disha Patani Covers Her Crop Top With Shawl for Photo in Varanasi; Netizens Are ‘Shocked’

Actor Karan Tacker has clarified to News18 exclusively that he will not be participating in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. He revealed that there is ‘no truth’ to reports claiming that he is likely to participate in the show. He further shared that he was ‘not even approached’ for KKK 13. Asked if he will be participating in the stunt-based reality show, Karan Tacker said, ‘not at all’.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Karan Tacker NOT Participating In Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Says ‘Not Even Approached’ | Exclusive

Just two days ahead of his Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan release, Salman Khan has received a fresh death threat. Various media reports claimed that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has threatened to kill Khan once again via email. Not just this, but Rakhi Sawant has also been warned to ‘stay out of the matter’.

READ MORE: Salman Khan Gets Another Death Threat, Rakhi Sawant Warned To ‘Stay Out of Case’

Advertisement

Parineeti Chopra’s dating and wedding rumours with Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha have been making headlines for a long time now. In the video that has now surfaced on social media, Parineeti, when one of the shutterbugs asked ‘shaadi kab hai?, decided not to answer the question. She simply smiled, blushed and waved at the paps before leaving.

READ MORE: Parineeti Chopra Smiles and Blushes As Paps Ask ‘Shaadi Kab Hai?’ Watch Viral Video

Advertisement

Bollywood actor Sahil Khan has landed in legal trouble. An FIR has been filed against Khan for allegedly threatening to kill and upload defamatory posts on social media against a woman. The actor has been booked under sections 500, 501, 509, 504, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code at the Oshiwara police station in Mumbai. He has also been accused of extortion. More details about the case are awaited.

READ MORE: Actor Sahil Khan Accused of Extortion and Threatening To Kill; FIR Filed

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here