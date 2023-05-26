Bigg Boss OTT 2 FIRST Promo: Salman Khan Replaces Karan Johar, Show To Go On Air In June

Bigg Boss 16 has enjoyed immense success and received impressive TRP ratings, leading to its extension until mid-February. In 2021, the show’s creators launched Bigg Boss OTT exclusively on Voot, with Karan Johar as the host. The show focused on maintaining connections, as contestants were paired up to participate in the game. During eliminations, the pairs were eliminated from the show.

Salman Khan, in an intriguing first promo, has officially announced his return to digital platforms with the highly anticipated second season of Bigg Boss OTT, which will stream on Jio Cinemas. The promo features the superstar saying, “Main lekar aa raha hoon, Bigg Boss OTT. Toh Dekhta Jaye India (I am coming back with Bigg Boss OTT. Let’s keep watching, India)."

Check out the promo here:

Advertisement

After a hiatus last year, Bigg Boss OTT is making a comeback this year with its second season. The show’s producers have reached out to numerous celebrities and social media influencers, and the official confirmation list will be released soon. Bigg Boss OTT is a spin-off of the popular Indian reality TV show Bigg Boss. The inaugural season, hosted by Karan Johar, premiered in August 2021. The show revolves around a group of contestants called Housemates, who are confined within the Bigg Boss House and constantly monitored through cameras and microphones. The winner of the show will be awarded a cash prize and the esteemed “OTT edition" trophy.

According to reports, Bigg Boss OTT 2 is scheduled to be aired in June 2023, although the official release date has not been disclosed yet. If the reports are to be believed, the show’s contestant lineup is said to include several prominent figures from the Hindi film and television industries. Sources also indicate that the show is expected to run for more than 3 months.