Salman Khan Reveals The Reason Behind Hindi Movies Not Working, 'Filmmakers Feel India Is From Andheri To Colaba'

Salman Khan, who will be hosting the 68th Filmfare Awards 2023 on April 27, during a press conference shared his opinion on ‘why Hindi films are not working’. Talking to the media personnel, Salman Khan said it is because the wrong films are being made and hence they fail at the box office. Adding to this, the actor said that although the filmmakers feel that they are creating the best films like that of Mughal-e-azam, Sholay, Dilwale or Hum Apke Hai Kaun, in reality, it’s not the case.

“The filmmakers that I have met and interacted with have a different understanding of what India is. They feel it’s from Andheri to Colaba. They make that kind of content. However, Hindustan is way different. It starts from the east of the railway stations,” he shared.

Advertisement

As Salman continued, he erupted in a loud laugh stating that while he is talking about Hindi content, his film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is also up for release. “I hope my words don’t come to bite me. Bhari nahi padhna chaiye… People shouldn’t question what kind of a film have I made,” he said adding that the movie is releasing on April 21 and he hopes everyone likes it.

At the same conference, Salman also spoke aboutthe newcomers in the film industry and stated how the ‘five of them’ (Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan) can easily give them a run for their money. While calling the young actors talented, focused and hardworking, he reaffirmed that they are not retiring anytime soon. “Our films also work and so we hike our fees. Seeing that, they also increase their fee even when their films are not working,” he said.

Farhad Samji’s directorial Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is all set to release on April 21. For the movie, Salman will be sharing the screen with Pooja Hegde and Brahmanandam among others. Apart from this, the actor also has Maneesh Sharma’s directorial Tiger 3. The film will also see Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi and Prabhat Singh Bhadauriya in crucial roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News