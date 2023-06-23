Salman Khan Rides a Cycle On Mumbai Roads, Video of Tiger 3 Actor Goes Viral

Salman Khan is one of the most loved Bollywood actors for a reason. He is not just known for his swag and acting style but also for his down to earth nature. On Friday, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor was spotted riding a bicycle in Mumbai.

In a video that surfaced on social media, Salman Khan was seen cycling when a fan spotted him from an auto rickshaw and recorded a video. The actor sported a black hoodie with matching shorts. He also added a cap to his look. Watch the video here:

This is not the first time that Khan has been spotted riding a bicycle. In 2017 also, the actor made several appearances on e-bikes during the promotion of his movie Tubelight.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in multi-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film failed to leave a mark at the box office. He is currently hosting Bigg Boss OTT 2.