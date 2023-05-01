Salman Khan Says 'India Ke Andar Problem' Amid Death Threats; Kangana Replies 'We Have Nothing...'

Kangana Ranaut has strongly reacted to Salman Khan’s recent ‘India ke andar thoda sa hai problem (In India, there is a little problem)’ comment. Kangana assured the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor that there is ‘nothing to fear’ about and added that the country is in ‘safe hands’.

“We are actors. Salman Khan has been provided with security by the Centre. He is getting protection from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, then there is nothing to fear. When I was threatened, I was also given security by the government, today the country is in safe hands. We have nothing to worry about," Kangana said as quoted by news agency ANI.

Salman Khan was recently in Dubai when he talked about the death threats he has been getting over the last few months and added that he feels safe in UAE. “India ke andar thoda sa hai problem (In India, there is a little problem)," he said.

“I am going everywhere with full security. I know whatever is going to happen will happen no matter what you do. I believe that (points towards god) that he is there. It is not that I will start roaming freely, it is not like that. Now there are so many Shera’s around me, so many guns are going around with me that I am myself scared these days," Salman told India TV in a recent episode of Aap Ki Adalat.

Salman Khan has been on the radar of Lawrence Bishnoi for a long time now. The actor has been provided with Y+ category security by the Mumbai Police. Last month, Khan received a phone call from one ‘Roki Bhai’ from Rajasthan’s Jodhpur who threatened to kill him on April 30. However, it was later reported that the call was made by a 16-year-old from Rajasthan’s Shahpur, who was then taken into custody. Khan later received another death threat via email which allegedly also warned Rakhi Sawant.

