Salman Khan Says Shah Rukh Khan Deserves Full Credit For Pathaan, 'Ye Unse Koi Cheen Nahi Sakta'

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan shattered records at the box office. After an extended dry spell that Hindi cinema had gone through barring some films like Brahmastra and Drishyam 2, the Yash Raj spy-thriller has rightly instilled hope in the entertainment industry. With the film soaring over the firmament at the box office, SRK ushered in a huge blockbuster post Covid-19 pandemic that also featured Salman Khan in a cameo.

Salman Khan who is set to appear in Rajat Sharma’s show Aap Ki Adalat was seen in a promo snippet where the host asks whether he was responsible for Pathaan’s success. Salman Khan promptly responded, “Bilkul nahi, bilkul nahi sir. Yeh credit Shah Rukh Khan se koi cheen nahi sakta, Aditya Chopra se koi cheen nahi sakta. Shah Rukh ne bohot accha kaam kiya hai. Yeh sab fans, Shah Rukh ki film dekhne ke liye taras rahe the aur ek right time, right mauke pe yeh film aayi. I think it is the biggest hit of the Hindi film industry (Nobody can take the credit away from Shah Rukh Khan and Aditya Chopra. Shah Rukh has done a really good job. His fans were waiting to watch his film and then it came at the right time)."

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s scenes from Pathaan had evoked rave responses from the audience who had turned up to see Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film Pathaan. The same excitement poured onto social media with netizens who shared pictures of the two stars indulging in action. Thus, seeing the craze, there are speculations that one might just see the two stars again battling it out in a Tiger v/s Pathaan film.

Spilling details about the same, a trade source close to PinkVilla stated, “The plot of this epic two hero crossover film featuring Tiger and Pathaan has been locked. The film will be the first proper 2 hero collaboration for the two mighty Khan’s since the release of Karan Arjun in 1995. The story of this Tiger – Pathaan two hero film has been developed by Aditya Chopra himself along with Shridhar Raghavan, who has been appointed by Adi as the Mentor Writer of the haloed YRF Spy Universe."

Adding to this, the source shared, “It’s going to be Tiger v/s Pathaan in this two-hero film. The film will be a face off between the two giant superstars of Indian Cinema, much like what happened between Iron Man and Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Batman vs Superman from the DC Universe."

Meanwhile, Salman Khan released his multi-starrer film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan recently. The film marked Salman’s first Eid release on the big screen after four years. While Salman headlined the film, the Farhad Samjhi directorial also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari.

News18’s review of the film reads: “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan doesn’t need you to put your grey matter to use and the makers are unapologetic about that. It is simplistic and run-of-the-mill and lacks novelty and even a purpose. It is sheer fluff and out-and-out popcorn entertainment. Keep your judgements and rationale aside and it might not disappoint you."

