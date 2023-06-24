Salman Khan Scolds Roadies Judge Prince Narula For Being Rude? Gautam Gulati Makes Shocking Claims

Prince Narula recently returned as one of the gang leaders of Roadies. Gautam Gulati and Rhea Chakraborty also joined the show as mentors. However, ever since the show’s premiere, reports of rift between Prince and Gautam have been rulines headlines. It was previously reported that after an incident the actors had even refused to shoot with each other. In a recent interview, Gautam opened up about his fights with Prince Narula and bashed him for being ‘short tempered’.

“I don’t understand what his problem is. I used to like him but that was before I witnessed his dual personality. He is short-tempered and is probably not happy about the presence of new judges. I overlooked his brash behaviour for as long as possible, but when he went overboard, I had a discussion with the channel," Gautam said as quoted by E-Times.

The Bigg Boss 8 winner claimed even Salman Khan called up Prince and asked him to ‘behave like a judge’. “Even Salman Khan called him and told him that he was roped in as a judge and he should act like one. Though he apologised, he was soon back to his rude self. Some people don’t change," he added.

Gautam went on to say that it is good for him to stay away from Prince. However, he also made it clear that he will take ‘strong step’ if Prince disrespects him ever again.