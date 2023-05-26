Salman Khan's Security Pushes Vicky Kaushal Away at IIFA; SHOCKING Video Goes Viral

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s bodyguards didn’t let Vicky Kaushal meet him at the ongoing IIFA in Abu Dhabi, owing to security reasons. A video of Vicky Kaushal trying to talk to Salman has surfaced on social media.

The video shows Vicky taking selfies with fans when Salman passes by with his security. Vicky goes up to Salman to greet him with a handshake, but his security pushes him away and doesn’t let him meet the Tiger 3 star. The video is going insanely viral on Reddit and has left netizens divided.

While a section of netizens called Salman “rude," others defended the superstar. A user wrote, “I don’t think Salman was rude here. They were walking and Salman greeted Vicky with the hand to his chest salaam thing. Vicky wanted to stop and talk and he didn’t, but wasn’t rude or embarrassing. There’s no need for Vicky to be embarrassed." Another one commented, “Honestly, Salman Khan’s bodyguards and staff members were more rude than Salman Khan. It seemed Vicky Kaushal was conveying something about the event to Salman Khan and the staff members pushed him aside as if he was some frantic fan. How rude!"

Meanwhile, Salman Khan revealed that he wrapped up the shoot of his much-awaited movie, Tiger 3. The superstar was speaking at the IIFA Awards 2023 press conference on Thursday in Abu Dhabi.

“Last night, I was shooting for Tiger (Tiger 3) and I have completed Tiger 3. Now you will get to see Tiger on Diwali, inshallah. It was a very hectic shoot, it was good though," he added.

Earlier this week, Salman Khan had also shared a picture from the sets of Tiger 3 and revealed that he got injured while lifting a dumbbell.

Tiger 3 is part of YRF Spy Universe and is the third film from the Tiger franchise after Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. Besides Salman Khan, Tiger 3 stars Katrina Kaif as super-spy Zoya and Emraan Hashmi as the villain. Shah Rukh Khan will have an extended cameo in the film.