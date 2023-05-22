Salman Khan Sets Internet On Fire With His Dashing Look In New Picture; Fans Shower Praises

Salman Khan has once again left fans mesmerized with his latest photo, igniting a social media frenzy. The actor’s captivating and dashing appearance in the photo has set the internet on fire, while his followers shower him with praise.

In the latest picture shared by Salman Khan on his Instagram handle, he is seen exuding undeniable charm and magnetism. His rugged yet suave look, complete with a leather jacket and casual. He is seen sitting on a bike with sunglasses and posing. The actor did not caption the photo. As soon as the photo surfaced online, social media platforms were inundated with a deluge of comments from fans expressing their awe and admiration for the actor’s stunning appearance. One of the fans wrote, “Kya kahate ho jaan de denge iske liye." Another wrote, “Lagta hai Jaan lekar hi manoge."

Take a look at the photo here:

Advertisement

Known for his enviable physique and distinct persona, Salman Khan has continued to reign as one of Bollywood’s most beloved actors. His on-screen presence and off-screen charm have made him a favourite among fans who eagerly await every glimpse of his stylish and dashing avatar.

Recently, there was news that Salman Khan along with his family is reportedly planning to build a plush hotel in Mumbai. According to a report in Times Of India, the building plan approved by BMC shows a 19-storey hotel. The plot originally belonged to the Starlet CHS residential building, which the Khans had purchased apartments in and initially intended to redevelop into a residential complex. However, it appears that the family has altered their plans.

On the work front, Salman is currently shooting for his upcoming film, Tiger 3. The film is directed by Maneesh Sharma and has Katrina Kaif as the female lead. He also made a cameo appearance in the hit film Pathaan. Reportedly, it has been found that YRF is also working on a film that would have Tiger against Pathaan. Salman was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The family entertainer garnered mixed reviews from fans and critics alike.