Salman Khan Sets Thirst Trap in Shirtless Pic, Flaunts Sexy, Toned Abs; Netizens React

Superstar Salman Khan has been making headlines after the song Yentamma from his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has released. The actor is seen dancing with veteran actor Venkatesh who is also part of the film. And now he has treated his fans with a shirtless picture on social media. On Wednesday evening, he took to his Instagram handle and dropped a hot picture of himself which immediately went viral on social media.

In the photo, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor is seen showing off his toned body and washboard abs. His look immediately grabbed everyone’s attention. Sharing the picture with his fans, Salman wrote, “May look like it but definitely not chilling." As soon as he shared the picture, fans rushed to the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “Gajab" following the fire emojis. Many fans dropped fire emojis.

Take a look at the post here:

To note, the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. The drama was previously titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and it is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film is slated to release this month.

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in the film Antim. The actor has announced the second instalment of Bajrangi Bahaijaan. And his other projects include Kick 2, with Jacqueline Fernandez, and Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. The actor also made a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan.

