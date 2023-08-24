Salman Khan, SRK to Film THIS Crucial Scene First in Tiger vs Pathaan, Filming To Begin in Feb: Report

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will be seen clashing in the reported YRF film, Tiger vs Pathaan. The film is said to be directed by Siddharth Anand. While the production house and the stars are yet to confirm the film, a new report has claimed that the film will go on floors in February and Siddharth has also locked the first scene that he will be shooting. As per a new report, SRK and Salman have dedicated bulk dates.

“The story outline had been cracked a while ago. After the script is locked, the two superstars will be called for a joint narration," a source told Mid-Day. “If things go as planned, the shoot will go on from February till May, with parts of it being shot at huge sets across studios in Mumbai. Siddharth apparently plans to kick off the shoot with a dramatic confrontation scene between Shah Rukh’s Pathaan and Salman’s Tiger, which will capture the film’s essence. The two superstars have already given bulk dates for the first leg," the insider added.