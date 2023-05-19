Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan To Deliver A Thrilling Bike Chase Sequence In Tiger 3: Report

The film Pathaan brought an exciting treat for fans as they witnessed the much-awaited collaboration between superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, sharing the screen earlier this year. The action-packed sequence featuring the dynamic duo became the talk of the town, captivating fans of both actors. Building on this excitement, it was later revealed that Shah Rukh Khan would also be a part of a similar action sequence in Salman Khan’s upcoming film Tiger 3. According to reports, this sequence promises to be another adrenaline-fueled showdown between the two stars.

Now, Bollywood Hungama has revealed exclusive details about the sequence, unveiling that its production has come with a staggering price tag of Rs 30 crore. The investment signifies the filmmakers’ commitment to delivering an electrifying spectacle, heightening anticipation for the much-anticipated Tiger 3.

Advertisement

As per a report from Bollywood Hungama, “The sequence in Tiger 3 that will feature Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan and Salman Khan as Tiger will be a crazy bike chase sequence. While the scenes with the two in Pathaan was on a train, the scene in Tiger 3 will be shot on a bridge with the two actors." The report also states that this action sequence will be a significant part of the film. However, the main antagonist of Tiger 3, Emraan Hashmi, and the female lead, Katrina Kaif, will not be involved in this particular sequence.

Interestingly, the report reveals that the action sequence in Tiger 3 is currently being filmed at Madh Island. A substantial set has been constructed specifically for this sequence, and so far, five days of shooting have already been completed, with approximately 7-8 more days remaining. “The makers of Tiger 3 have erected a massive set for the bridge bike chase sequence, and have already finished shooting a portion of it. In fact, a whopping Rs 30 crore is being spent on shooting just this one sequence in the film. So expect it to be one of the most entertaining, gripping edges of the seat sequence in an action film," the report reveals.

While there is currently no official information about the shooting progress, it appears that the makers are keeping the details under wraps. Tiger 3 is directed by Maneesh Sharma. Serving as the third instalment in the Tiger franchise, this movie is part of the Spy Universe created by Yash Raj Films. Tiger 3 is scheduled to hit theatres on November 10.