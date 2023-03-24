While there’s no official confirmation from Yash Raj Films about Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan coming together in Tiger 3, multiple senior trade sources have constantly said that the two biggest superstars of India will share screen space again in the adrenaline-pumping action entertainer! Tiger 3 is part of the fabled YRF Spy Universe and is the third film from the Tiger franchise after Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. As the excitement is on an all time high, another update has only amped the fans up.

If the words of a trade source are to be believed then Pathaan and Tiger will have an intense arc in Tiger 3. “While Pathaan was a comical take on the bond shared by Tiger and Pathaan, Tiger 3 is going to be intense. The plot of Tiger 3 warrants a certain amount of intensity and that would reflect in all the action sequences. In Tiger 3, the two megastars will team up for a big jail break action scene which will be shot for 2 weeks at Yash Raj Studio in Mumbai in the month of April," a trade source told Bollywood Hungama.

Advertisement

Not only that, the villain that they are collectively facing is bound to take the adrenaline to its peak. The source revealed, “Tiger as a character took ISI and ISIS on a ride single handedly and hence there is nothing that he can’t do by himself. But this time around, he is racing against time on his biggest mission till date and is locked in a prison set up with Indian Body Building Legend, Varinder Singh Ghuman as the villain in the sequence. Pathaan comes into the picture to make things faster for Tiger. Both the lead heroes will fight Varinder Singh Ghuman and his gang in this biggest action sequence set in the jail for Tiger 3,"

Tiger 3 also stars Katrina Kaif as super-spy Zoya and Emraan Hashmi as the villain! It is set to release this Diwali. Meanwhile, Pathaan hit the OTT platform on Wednesday, almost two months after its theatrical release. The digital release featured five deleted scenes featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Pathaan was a blockbuster at the box office, collecting over Rs 1000 crore worldwide in just two months. The film also starred John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana. The film is a part of YRF’s spy universe.

Read all the Latest Movies News here