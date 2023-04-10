Salman Khan Shares Painting on Easter, Netizens Shower Love on His ‘Excellent’ Artwork, Take a Look

A number of Bollywood celebrities, on Sunday, used their social media platforms to convey their best wishes to fans and friends on the occasion of Easter. Among all the Easter-special posts, fans loved the one by Salman Khan. After all, the actor wished his fans with reportedly a glimpse of his artwork. Salman posted a painting alongside a caption that read: “Happy Easter."

As per the comments of fans on the post, the painting has been made by the actor himself. In case you didn’t know, Salman, who loves to paint, has often posted pictures of his artwork on social media. Reacting to the actor’s post, one of the users wrote, “This art tells us many things, only a broken heart understands this feeling.” Another user wrote, “Happy Easter bhai, love you.” One more user added: “Art created by an art itself.”

Take a look at the post below:

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He has also revealed the release date of the trailer for his upcoming film by sharing a brand-new poster. The poster features Pooja Hegde and Salman Khan gazing deeply into each other's eyes. The intense chemistry between the two actors has generated excitement among their fans to see them together onscreen. The caption reads, “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Trailer out on April 10th."

Salman also shared a poster that shows him all suited up and looking absolutely suave. He urged his fans to watch the trailer of his film today. The caption read, “Kal apne bhai aur jaan ke saath Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan ka trailer dekho.”

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is one of Salman Khan's most-awaited films which features an ensemble cast of Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, Bhumika Chawla, and Bhagyashree. Additionally, Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari will make their Bollywood debuts with this film. The song Yentamma will feature a special appearance by South star Ram Charan. The movie is set to hit theatres on April 21 during Eid celebrations.

After the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan will be seen alongside Katrina Kaif in Tiger 3, a movie bankrolled by Yash Raj Films. It is slated for a Diwali 2023 release. Moreover, Salman has reunited with Shah Rukh Khan for the upcoming film Tiger Vs Pathaan. The movie, directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by YRF, is expected to commence filming in January 2024.

