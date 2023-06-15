Salman Khan Shares Real Story Behind His Signature Bracelet In Viral Video, Watch

Salman Khan is known for his magnetic persona. He never fails to impress his fans with his style but his iconic blue bracelet always takes away all limelight. Fans are curious to know why he wears it. Well, in an old video, Salman revealed the reason behind it wearing always.

In the video, we can see him dressed in black formals and standing on a stage when a fan asked him about his bracelet. He said, “My father always wore this. And when I was growing up and it used to look cool on his hand. And I used to like how kids play with things I used to play with his bracelet. And then when I started of like working he got me the exact one. And this stone is called Feroza. Apparently there are only two living stones that what they say. And one is a Greek and one is a Feroza. This is the turquoise. And what happened with this if there’s any negativity coming on to you. First this takes it. It gets vein in them and then it cracks. This is my seventh stone."

Watch the video here:

Advertisement

The video is posted on an Instagram page called Salman Khan Reels. “Story Behind Salman Khan’s Bracelet," reads the caption posted along with the video. One of the fans wrote, “That’s why he is not getting married, because his stone takes all his problems".