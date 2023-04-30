Salman Khan SHOT Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of Karan Arjun, Reveals 'I Stood With Red Eyes…’

Salman Khan recently made an appearance at Aap Ki Adalat. From opening up about his love life to films, the actor opened up about everything. Taking a look back at his hit movie Karan Arjun, Salman revealed that he once fired a bullet at his co-star Shah Rukh Khan at the sets.

Recalling the anecdote he shared, “During shooting, there are blank guns. I got a blank gun from action director Bhiku Verma. A party was going on and Rajasthani folk dancers were present. I told Shahrukh, I’ll call you for dance, you refuse, and then we will engage in a scuffle, and here’s a blank gun. I will fire a shot at you and you will fall down. Shahrukh said he was not in a mood, he was tired."

He added, “My brother Sohail was there. I pulled Shahrukh’s hand, and he snatched away his hand. He pushed me, and I also pushed him, a scuffle ensued, I took out the gun and fired a shot at him. Shahrukh did a somersault and fell down. Javed Saheb’s wife Honey Aunty was there. She said, I know him since childhood, he’s not that type of boy. One journalist Nishi Presm was there. She said, I always knew this boy to be like this. Time Video owner Pravinbhai Shah said, we will all be in a soup, let’s rush out."

Advertisement

“For ten minutes, I stood with red eyes, and said, Koi Nahin uthega, Sabko Maar Doonga. Rakesh ji’s hands started trembling. I said, ‘Shahrukh Uth, Shahrukh Uth (Shahrukh wake up). When Shahrukh didn’t wake up, Sohail, Bhiku Da panicked. I checked my gun. Suddenly Shahrukh started snoring. So, the Pathaan was at last alive. I again fired 3-4 shots, and everybody started laughing…….I think Shahrukh is the best performer of the industry. There’s no need to say this. This performance was much better than Arjun’s performance. Everybody was convinced and many were trying to flee the set. It was a good experience", he concluded.

Meanwhile on the work front Salman and Shah Rukh recently shared the screen space together in Pathaan. The film turned out to be a box office hit.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here