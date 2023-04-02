Home » Movies » Salman Khan Shows His 'Jalwa', Poses With Paps at NMACC Gala; Rashmika Turns Heads in Black

Salman Khan Shows His 'Jalwa', Poses With Paps at NMACC Gala; Rashmika Turns Heads in Black

Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna make head turns with their swag and style at the NMACC fashion gala.

Curated By: Srijita Sen

News18.com

Last Updated: April 02, 2023, 07:46 IST

Mumbai, India

Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna at an event

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan made a swagger entry on the red carpet on the second day of the NMACC launch event. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor seemed in a jovial mood as he posed with the paparazzi to click photos for them after posing on the red carpet. For the fashion gala, the superstar chose a black shirt which he styled with an olive green blazer and pants of the same colour. He posed on the red carpet and moved towards the shutterbugs who were stationed there. He graciously posed with them as well.

Watch:

The second day of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) fashion gala saw several celebrities mark their presence. Besides Salman, South star Rashmika Mandanna, too, turned heads on the red carpet with her gorgeous black outfit. Her black dress for the night had intricate golden work, elevating her look. She accessorised her looks with a golden pair of earrings.

The night was graced by several stars such as Shah Rukh Khan and his family, Sidharth Malhotra, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Kajol, Alia Bhatt, Disha Patani, Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and several other Bollywood actors.

Not just that, Hollywood stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Gigi Hadid and Penelope Cruz were in attendance as well.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan is awaiting the release of his film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with Pooja Hegde. Rashmika Mandanna, on the other hand, will be seen in Animal with Ranbir Kapoor. She also has Pushpa 2 and an untitled Venky Kudumula film in the pipeline.

first published: April 02, 2023, 07:44 IST
last updated: April 02, 2023, 07:46 IST
