Salman Khan's Sister Arpita Khan's Diamond Earrings Stolen; BTS' Jungkook Allegedly Gets Death Threats

Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan’s diamond earrings got stolen recently from her Mumbai apartment. As reported by E-Times, Arpita filed a complaint regarding the same with the Mumbai police following which her house help was arrested. In her complaint, Arpita stated that her diamond earrings were worth Rs 5 lakh. While the house help is now in police custody, the stolen earrings have also been recovered by the cops from his residence.

BTS member Jungkook allegedly received death threats recently after he reportedly refused to consume food sent by one of his fans. The K-pop singer had earlier also urged his fans not to send him food. Reportedly, this left one of his fans upset who then hinted to harm him. The alleged threat has left ARMYs across the world furious and disappointed. Fans are now urging Bighit Music to take strict action against social media accounts threatening Jungkook. A number of fans are also requesting the agency to provide security to Jungkook.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked Twitter to disclose basic subscriber information, including e-mails, IP addresses and phone numbers, of some of its users who are allegedly sharing clips of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Jawan. The court had earlier directed YouTube, Twitter and Reddit to immediately block and take down the unauthorised broadcast of the film’s content and clips following a lawsuit by the film’s producer Red Chillies Entertainments Pvt Ltd. The movie is scheduled to be released in theatres on September 7.

Sudipto Sen’s directorial The Kerala Story featuring Adah Sharma in the lead opened with various opinions and reviews but is refusing to slow down at the box office. The film is now emerging to be one of the highest-grossing films of the year. The film has already crossed Rs 150 crore on its Day 12 in India and is still putting numbers at the box office. With strong momentum, the film is expected to enter the Rs 200 crore club soon. The total collection of the film as of now is said to be Rs 156.8 crore.

Mumbai traffic police has issued e-challans to the bike owners who gave lifts to Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan and Anushka Sharma. This challan was issued under Sections 129/194(D), Sec 5/180 & Sec 3(1)181 MV Act. In the case of Anushka Sharma’s rider, he did not have a valid license as his learning license had expired in 2020. This is why he was fined Rs 5000 and the owner of the bike was also fined Rs 5000. Apart from this, they he also fined Rs 500 for helmet-less riding. Both the owners have paid their fines.

