Arpita ALMOST Confirms Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer's Relationship, Calls Her 'Bhabhi' in Now-Deleted Post

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbar often grab headlines for their rumoured romance. It seems Arpita Khan Sharma has just made their relationship public.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are rumoured to be dating for a while now.
Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma has seemingly confirmed Sonakshi Sinha’s dating rumours with Zaheer Iqbal. Last night, Arpita had shared an Instagram Story where she referred to Sonakshi as “bhabhi (sister-in-law)". However, Arpita has now taken it down from her Instagram account.

Interestingly, Arpita also shared a series of photos from Huma Qureshi’s Eid party on her Instagram Stories which showed Zaheer holding Sonakshi close. In the photos, Zaheer can be seen wrapping his arm around Sonakshi’s shoulder as she leans on him gently. The photos are going viral on social media.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal pose with Huma Qureshi, Arpita Khan Sharma, Aayush Sharma and others.

Zaheer Iqbal holds Sonakshi Sinha close as they pose for a group photo with friends.

Last year, Sonakshi Sinha, through her Instagram post, set netizens prating over a mystery guy who seemed close to the actress. Not only that, Sinha had a big smile on her face as she flaunted a diamond ring with the caption “BIG day for me!!! One of my biggest dreams is coming truuuue… and I cant wait to share it with YOUUUU,". This led to speculations about her engagement with Zaheer Iqbal. However, the rumours turned out to be a promotional stunt for her nail brand.

There has been a buzz about Sonakshi’s wedding for a while now. Reacting to the rumours, the Dabbang actress had earlier said that she would rather be spoken about for her work. Talking to Hindustan Times, she had said, “I have always maintained that if I’m being spoken about, I would rather be spoken about for my work (rather than my personal life). But of course, people are curious. They want to know what’s going on in my life and they can speculate all they want."

