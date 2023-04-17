Salman Khan Slams SidNaaz Fans for Trolling Shehnaaz, Asks 'Zindagi Bhar Ye Kunwari Rahegi?'

Salman Khan, who has been busy promoting Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with Shehnaaz Gill and other stars, slammed social media users for trending ‘Sidnaaz’ on social media. A clip from The Kapil Sharma Show has been circulating on social media, in which Salman Khan is seen reprimanding fans for trending ‘Sidnaaz’ and causing distress to Shehnaaz.

Salman highlighted that the same fans had previously trolled her when rumours about her dating her Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant emerged. Salman Khan expressed that Shehnaaz is constantly being associated with ‘Sidnaaz’ trend on social media, which is making it difficult for her to move on. The actor said that Shehnaaz should find happiness and love, even if Sidharth Shukla is not around. In a vial clip from the show, Salman Khan can be heard saying: “Kuch time pehle inko (Shehnaaz Gill) ‘Sidnaaz Sidnaaz’ karke bolte the. Ab woh duniya mai nahi raha aur vo jahan pe bhi hai, vo bhi yahi chahega ki inki zindagi mai koi aaye, you know shaadi hojaaye, bacche hojaaye (some used to address her saying ‘Sidnaaz’. Sidharth is not among us anymore but even he would have wanted her to move on and start a family)."

He added: “Par social media pe yeh kuch log jo Sidnaaz Sidnaaz karke, kya zindagi bhar yeh kunwari rahegi kya? Aur yeh jitney bhi Sidnaaz karte hai inmein se kisi ek ko chunliya toh vo abhi kahega haan mai tumhara hun. Toh kya bakwas baatien hai ye, kisi ki sunana nahi sirf aapne dil ki suno and move on in life (People on social media still keep bugging her with ‘Sidnaaz’, what do you think she should be single for life? If she chooses one among those Sidnaaz fans, they will happily accept to be her partner. So, all of this is nonsense. Don’t listen to them, listen to your heart and move on in life)."

At the trailer launch event of their upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, a lighthearted conversation among the stars ensued, during which Salman Khan hinted at a chemistry he observed on set without mentioning any names. He advised Shehnaaz to move on, saying “Main keh raha hoon move on kar jao (I’m telling you to move on)," to which Shehnaaz responded by saying “Kar gayi hoon (I have moved on)." Salman continued by stating that he believes Shehnaaz needs to move on and added that he notices such things. He stated that if he can observe such things about himself, he can also notice them about others. Salman ended by saying that he should not say too much.

Shehnaaz Gill grew close to Sidharth Shukla in the Bigg Boss house. She even expressed her love for him on multiple occasions. They were very close but never officially confirmed their relationship. Sidharth Shukla died in September 2021.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan’s upcoming movie, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, will mark the Bollywood debut of Shehnaaz Gill. The film will also star Palak Tiwar, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla and Venkatesh Daggubati. It will release on April 21, 2023.

