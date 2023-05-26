Salman Khan, SRK 'Convinced' Aamir Khan For THIS, Partied Till 4 AM at Galaxy, Discussed Dunki

Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are three of the most successful actors in Indian cinema and have established themselves as superstars when it comes to being part of big-budget films. Buzz is that, earlier this month the trio partied till 4 am, at Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartment in Mumbai.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the three Khans had a mini get-together party around May 16 at Salman’s residence and apparently partied till 4 am. While Aamir Khan was the earliest to arrive at the venue, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan joined the party directly from the sets of Tiger 3.

During the party, the trio reportedly discussed their own respective careers. A source close to them revealed that, “Aamir, being the perfectionist that he is, was the first one to reach Salman’s residence, as the other two were running slightly late due to the ongoing schedule of Tiger 3. It was a carnival once the three of them got together. Their conversations were centred around their own career, mistakes, failures, success, and nostalgia with all the funny anecdotes."

The source further shared that the trio had a lot of fun catching up with each other after a long time. At the party, Salman and Shah Rukh even motivate Aamir to cut his break short and come back to the film sets. “Salman and SRK also motivated Aamir to reduce his break and come back to the film set as soon as possible. They also joked and had their share of laughter with constant tongue-in-cheek moments with regard to Aamir’s break from acting and the perfectionist acknowledged the same saying ‘I am reading a lot of scripts’."

On the other hand, Aamir has apparently asked Salman and Shah Rukh “to accompany him on a holiday to Europe or US as he feels it’s time for them to let things easy rather than overburdening themselves with work." The source further added, “The three also discussed how it’s important to take on the challenge of signing on for the right subjects in today’s time and age as the audience expectations for their projects will always be sky high."

At the party, the three who’ve seen each other through their ups and downs, spoke about their upcoming films and ended up partying till 4 am. “Aamir usually prefers to sleep early, but with the two other party animals by his side, he didn’t realize how soon the time passed. Aamir also spoke to Salman about Champions and how he is keen to make the film with Salman in the near future, with SRK also getting excited to see SK sign on for the sports drama, which is in a slightly different space to conventional projects. Aamir and SRK discussed Dunki as well. SRK spoke about how Hirani is a delight to work with and it has been a career-best experience to be on a set as well managed as Dunki, " the source informed.

Looks like the biggest stars finally had the much-needed gala time for themselves.