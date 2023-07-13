Trends :OMG 2 TeaserJawan PrevueOppenheimerBarun SobtiKartik Aaryan
Salman Khan Starrer Kick 2 Is Already 'Written But Needs Time', Sajid Nadiadwala Shares Big Update

Salman Khan's Kick made a lifetime collection of over Rs 200 crore in India.

Last Updated: July 13, 2023, 17:55 IST

Sajid Nadiadwala made his directorial debut with Kick. The film starred Salman Khan in the lead.

Salman Khan starrer Kick 2 has been making headlines for a long time and now producer Sajid Nadiadwala has finally confirmed that the film is already written. In a recent interview, Nadiadwala, who made his directorial debut with Kick, confirmed that the film’s sequel is in the works. He also shared that the shooting of Kick 2 is likely to start soon.

“I launched myself as a director with Kick and that’s my favorite IP. The moment I speak about Kick, I get messages from the industry and even the digital world is flooded with questions on when Kick 2 will go on floors. Now, I promise that there will be an extension to Kick. The subject is there on paper, it’s completely written but needs time. We need a bigger scale and a better time for its release. We need to have cinema consumption back in fashion for us to make Kick. Once we are back to normal, I will be ready to take Kick 2 on floors," Sajid told Pinkvilla.

“Salman has also heard it and now I just need the excitement of the audience to come back and then we can plan Kick 2 accordingly," he added.

Released in 2014, Kick starred Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Randeep Hooda and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles. The film was widely loved by all and made a lifetime collection of over Rs 200 crore in the country.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan will soon be seen in Tiger 3. It is part of YRF Spy Universe and is the third film from the Tiger franchise after Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. Tiger 3 also stars Katrina Kaif as super-spy Zoya and Emraan Hashmi as the villain. Shah Rukh Khan will also make a special appearance in the movie. It is scheduled to hit theatres this Diwali.

Other than Tiger 3, Salman also has Tiger Vs Pathaan in his pipeline. While the film has not been officially announced as of now.

