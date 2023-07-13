Salman Khan Starrer Kick 2 Is Already 'Written But Needs Time', Sajid Nadiadwala Shares Big Update

Salman Khan starrer Kick 2 has been making headlines for a long time and now producer Sajid Nadiadwala has finally confirmed that the film is already written. In a recent interview, Nadiadwala, who made his directorial debut with Kick, confirmed that the film’s sequel is in the works. He also shared that the shooting of Kick 2 is likely to start soon.

“I launched myself as a director with Kick and that’s my favorite IP. The moment I speak about Kick, I get messages from the industry and even the digital world is flooded with questions on when Kick 2 will go on floors. Now, I promise that there will be an extension to Kick. The subject is there on paper, it’s completely written but needs time. We need a bigger scale and a better time for its release. We need to have cinema consumption back in fashion for us to make Kick. Once we are back to normal, I will be ready to take Kick 2 on floors," Sajid told Pinkvilla.

“Salman has also heard it and now I just need the excitement of the audience to come back and then we can plan Kick 2 accordingly," he added.

Released in 2014, Kick starred Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Randeep Hooda and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles. The film was widely loved by all and made a lifetime collection of over Rs 200 crore in the country.