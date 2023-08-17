Salman Khan Steals The Spotlight With His SWEET Gesture For AP Dhillon; Ranveer Singh Reacts

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan took the internet by surprise as he arrived at the screening of Punjabi-Canadian rapper AP Dhillon’s docu-series ‘AP Dhillon: First of a Kind’ in Mumbai on Wednesday night. Salman is currently busy shooting for his highly anticipated movie Tiger 3, which also stars Katrina Kaif. Interestingly, not just Salman, but actor Ranveer Singh also came to support AP Dhillon.

The sensational trio also posed for the paparazzi on the red carpet. In one of the videos, Salman can be seen asking AP Dhillon to stand in centre as they pose along with Ranveer. This sweet gesture by Salman has been winning several hearts on the internet. Even Ranveer seems visibly impressed by it.

Advertisement

As per a statement, ‘AP Dhillon: First of a Kind’ follows the rapper’s remarkable journey from Gurdaspur, a small village in Punjab, to the mountains of British Columbia, Canada, where he has become a renowned global music sensation.