Salman Khan Stops To Give Ranveer Singh a Hug Despite Massive Crowd Around Him; Video Goes Viral

Salman Khan is winning the internet with his gestures towards Ranveer Singh and AP Dhillon at the premiere of AP Dhillion’s docuseries. The superstar made his way to the star-studded screening on Wednesday night in Mumbai. The actor not only showed his support to Dhillon but also showered Ranveer Singh with love. Videos of their interaction have now gone viral.

In a video shared by Instant Bollywood on Instagram, Salman was seen leaving the screening venue earlier than expected. However, he ensured to greet Ranveer and Dhillon before he left. In the video, Salman was seen stopping to give Ranveer a hug despite the growing crowd around them. Ranveer and Salman exchanged their goodbyes before Salman reached out to Dhillon and hugged him as well. The sweet gesture has won fans over.

In another video, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and AP Dhillon posed together. Salman was seen asking AP Dhillon to stand in centre as they pose along with Ranveer. This sweet gesture by Salman has been winning several hearts on the internet. Even Ranveer seems visibly impressed by it.

AP Dhillon: First of a Kind is all set to stream on Amazon Prime Video this Friday, August 18. The four part docuseries is about the life and rise of Amritpal Singh Dhillon and tells the story of the self-made superstar globally known as AP/APD.