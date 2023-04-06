Salman Khan Supports Censorship On OTT, Says 'Nudity, Vulgarity Need To Stop'

Bollywood is rapidly spreading its tentacles on OTT platforms now. While many actors are now hopping on this fresh trend, actor Salman Khan is not keen on joining the bandwagon. The fans might not see the Tiger Zinda Hai actor on streaming platforms anytime soon as he recently expressed disapproval of the OTT content. In his recent interview with the press at the 68th Filmfare Awards 2023, the 57-year-old also opined that OTT content should be ‘censored.’

In the press meeting, Salman Khan mentioned how people who did not get a lot of work in the film industry got it in the Television industry. He further added that those who are not getting work in the TV industry are now getting it on OTT. He also mentioned how some people think that ‘OTT is cooler than Television’ and that he does not agree with it.

Salman Khan added that there should be censorship of the content. He said, “I think the first one to start this off was Ram Gopal Varma, one of the first few to do that kind of stuff on OTT. After that people started watching it and I just think that I don’t believe in that kind of content. I mean I have been here since 1989 and I have never done any of this kind of stuff so I just think that there should be a censor on OTT and all this vulgarity, nudity, ‘gaali galoch’ (abusive words) should stop.”

Salman Khan pointed out that the content is now easily available on the phone and hence should have a check on it. The actor further asked the media whether they would like it if a 15-16-year-old child or a girl watches abusive or vulgar content on the phone.

Salman Khan’s Opinion On OTT Censorship

While it might be a distant dream for Salman Khan fans to see him on OTT platforms, they will soon see him on the big screen. His upcoming film is Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan directed by Farhad Samji. The cast also includes Pooja Hegde, Palak Tiwari, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla and Shehnaaz Gill. This will be the second time the fans will get to see Tere Naam co-stars Salman and Bhumika re-share the screen space. Next in the pipeline are the third installment of the Tiger franchise, also starring Katrina Kaif. He was last seen in a hit cameo in Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Pathaan.

