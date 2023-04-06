Home » Movies » Salman Khan Supports Censorship On OTT, Says 'Nudity, Vulgarity Need To Stop'

Salman Khan Supports Censorship On OTT, Says 'Nudity, Vulgarity Need To Stop'

Salman Khan shares bold views on the current scenario of OTT platforms and the content produced on them.

Advertisement

Published By: Yatamanyu Narain

Trending Desk

Last Updated: April 06, 2023, 14:59 IST

Mumbai, India

Salman Khan Feels Vulgarity On OTT Should Stop, Demands Censorship.
Salman Khan Feels Vulgarity On OTT Should Stop, Demands Censorship.

Bollywood is rapidly spreading its tentacles on OTT platforms now. While many actors are now hopping on this fresh trend, actor Salman Khan is not keen on joining the bandwagon. The fans might not see the Tiger Zinda Hai actor on streaming platforms anytime soon as he recently expressed disapproval of the OTT content. In his recent interview with the press at the 68th Filmfare Awards 2023, the 57-year-old also opined that OTT content should be ‘censored.’

In the press meeting, Salman Khan mentioned how people who did not get a lot of work in the film industry got it in the Television industry. He further added that those who are not getting work in the TV industry are now getting it on OTT. He also mentioned how some people think that ‘OTT is cooler than Television’ and that he does not agree with it.

Advertisement

Salman Khan added that there should be censorship of the content. He said, “I think the first one to start this off was Ram Gopal Varma, one of the first few to do that kind of stuff on OTT. After that people started watching it and I just think that I don’t believe in that kind of content. I mean I have been here since 1989 and I have never done any of this kind of stuff so I just think that there should be a censor on OTT and all this vulgarity, nudity, ‘gaali galoch’ (abusive words) should stop.”

Salman Khan pointed out that the content is now easily available on the phone and hence should have a check on it. The actor further asked the media whether they would like it if a 15-16-year-old child or a girl watches abusive or vulgar content on the phone.

Salman Khan’s Opinion On OTT Censorship

While it might be a distant dream for Salman Khan fans to see him on OTT platforms, they will soon see him on the big screen. His upcoming film is Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan directed by Farhad Samji. The cast also includes Pooja Hegde, Palak Tiwari, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla and Shehnaaz Gill. This will be the second time the fans will get to see Tere Naam co-stars Salman and Bhumika re-share the screen space. Next in the pipeline are the third installment of the Tiger franchise, also starring Katrina Kaif. He was last seen in a hit cameo in Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Pathaan.

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News

Follow us on

About the Author

Yatamanyu NarainYatamanyu is a multi-disciplinary Journalist &amp; Photographer who dabbles in F...Read More

  • Tags:
first published: April 06, 2023, 14:59 IST
last updated: April 06, 2023, 14:59 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor To Mrunal Thakur: Bollywood Divas Raise Temperatures In Stylish Bikinis, See Their Sizzling Sexy Pictures

+7PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor's Airport Looks: The Diva Turns Heads In Comfortable Athleisure Sets, Chic Floral Shirts, Pretty Kurtas; See Pics